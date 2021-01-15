Lancaster County sends out 2021 preliminary real property valuations

“Our goal is to make it easy for the public to share information with our office, and for our website to function in a way that our customers can do online business with our office 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Ogden.

Ogden is hopeful that the ease in which owners can submit information will help ensure assessment records reflect an accurate description of properties in the county.

“Homeowners know their property best, and if our records don’t match, or they have additional market information, they need to bring the information to our attention,” he said.

If property owners would like to talk to an appraiser directly, they can use the “Online Appeal” link on their property detail page and a schedule phone call with a staff appraiser.

Ogden reminds owners that the deadline for submitting information is Feb. 15. He also reminds owners that the Preliminary Review is only the first stage in the valuation process.

“Our appraisal team continues to review through the statutory deadline in March. Then, after review by the Tax Equalization and Review Commission, valuations are marked final and owners have the right to appeal the valuation to the County Board of Equalization during the month of June,” he added.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to visit the assessor website, email the office at appraiser@lancaster.ne.gov, or call the office at 402-441-7463.