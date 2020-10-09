Lancaster County seeking rural applicants for Library Board

LINCOLN – The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners and the Library Board of Trustees for the Lincoln City Libraries are seeking applicants for a county liaison on the Library Board of Trustees. Applicants must live in Lancaster County outside the Lincoln city limits.

The Library Board of Trustees is a group of seven citizens to whom the administration of the public library is entrusted. The Board of Trustees of the Lincoln City Libraries is an administrative board appointed by the Lincoln City Council. It is the trustees’ obligation to work toward improvement in library services through well-trained staff and efficient use of funds; to support adequate funding for good library service; and to promote the best possible use of all library resources.

The County Liaison will have all the rights and responsibilities of a board member, except the liaison will not have a vote during Library Board meetings.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 30. The Library Board will review the applications and then forward all applications along with the board’s recommendation to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. The County Board will appoint the County Liaison from among the people who applied for the position. The County Liaison will serve a seven-year term.