Lancaster County receives Gateway for Growth award

LINCOLN – Lancaster County is one of 19 localities to be awarded a Gateway for Growth (G4G) award as part of the fourth cohort of the initiative.
Launched in 2016, G4G is a competitive opportunity for localities to receive research support and/or technical assistance from NAE and Welcoming America to improve immigrant inclusion in their communities. This award will give Lancaster County access to research and data from New American Economy as well as some member benefits from Welcoming America.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local communities being awarded with a Gateway to Growth award have been increasingly proactive about prioritizing response efforts and economic recovery strategies that benefit all residents, including immigrants, who have positively impacted the greater community. As the country looks to rebuild and set a more inclusive path forward nationally, Lancaster County along with the additional 18 localities will lay the groundwork and build the infrastructure for economic, civic, and social inclusion at the local level. “Lancaster County along with the City of Lincoln has really strong partnerships with the non-profit organizations of the New Americans Task Force and that has enabled us to receive this award; we couldn’t be happier about the work we do together,” said Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday.
Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum noted, “As we continue to build a thriving 21st century economy and community, the commitment to working together to attract and engage immigrants as an important part of our Lincoln community will help create a strong and vibrant future for all of us. We look forward to working together with the New American Economy and Welcoming America to build on a multi-sector partnership to address barriers and accomplish goals surrounding integration in our community and address challenges faced by immigrant and refugee community members. The Gateways for Growth initiative will help in ensuring our community’s shared future, purpose, and prosperity.”
Established in 1859, Lancaster County is Nebraska’s second most populated county. Home to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Lancaster County is a growing and dynamic community. In collaboration with the City of Lincoln, Lancaster County provides a variety of services for residents and has been nationally recognized for its cooperation and progressive attitude in service to residents. The mission of the Lancaster County Board is to provide sustainable governmental services for a healthy, safe and diverse community.
For more information about Lancaster County visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov or call 402-441-7447.
