Lancaster County receives Gateway for Growth award

LINCOLN – Lancaster County is one of 19 localities to be awarded a Gateway for Growth (G4G) award as part of the fourth cohort of the initiative.

Launched in 2016, G4G is a competitive opportunity for localities to receive research support and/or technical assistance from NAE and Welcoming America to improve immigrant inclusion in their communities. This award will give Lancaster County access to research and data from New American Economy as well as some member benefits from Welcoming America.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local communities being awarded with a Gateway to Growth award have been increasingly proactive about prioritizing response efforts and economic recovery strategies that benefit all residents, including immigrants, who have positively impacted the greater community. As the country looks to rebuild and set a more inclusive path forward nationally, Lancaster County along with the additional 18 localities will lay the groundwork and build the infrastructure for economic, civic, and social inclusion at the local level. “Lancaster County along with the City of Lincoln has really strong partnerships with the non-profit organizations of the New Americans Task Force and that has enabled us to receive this award; we couldn’t be happier about the work we do together,” said Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday.