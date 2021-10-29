Lancaster County 4-H Horse awards night recognizes top achievements

LINCOLN – The 2021 Lancaster County 4-H Horse Awards Night, held Sept. 30, recognized top achievements at the Lancaster County Super Fair and other accomplishments throughout the past year.
Here are area youth who were recognized.
Horsemanship Advancement Levels
The Nebraska 4-H Horsemanship Advancement Levels program is designed to serve as a guide for instruction and evaluation of each member’s progress. The correct handling of horses is emphasized from the beginning level to the most advanced level. Each level is a huge accomplishment.
Level I Ground/In-Hand – Emma Riley of Waverly
Level I Walk/Trot – Meg LaPlante of Greenwood, Mia Manning of Waverly
Level I – Thaxton Bourek of Waverly, Xayver Bourek of Waverly, Gemma Bunz of Walton, Lauren Johnson of Walton
Level II – Kayla Isaacs of Lincoln.
Level III – Josie Johnson of Walton
Incentive Awards
4-H’ers logged the hours they spent working with or learning about horses. The more hours invested, the more valuable the reward.
Silver (minimum of 225 hours or points) – Gemma Bunz of Walton and Lola Bunz of Walton.
Gold (minimum of 390 hours or points, and completed horse record book) – Ellie Bunz of Walton, Michaela Bunz of Walton and Callahn Robinson of Waverly.
Special Recognition Awards
Top Incentive Stories – Ellie Bunz of Walton and Lola Bunz of Walton.
Judging Contest
The Horse Judging Contest (a Lancaster County Super Fair contest) emphasizes how much 4-H members know about horse conformation as they judge four or more classes of horses along with the opportunity to give oral reasons. The champion of each division receives a buckle.
Senior Division: Ellie Bunz of Walton – reserve champion and Kali Maytum of Raymond –sixth place.
Junior Division: Taylor Root of Walton – third place and Elizabeth Funk of Waverly – sixth place
Elementary Division: Lola Bunz of Walton – champion and Meg LaPlante of Greenwood – eighth place.
Complete results, video and photos are online at https://lancaster.unl.edu/4h/horseawards.