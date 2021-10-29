Lancaster County 4-H Horse awards night recognizes top achievements

LINCOLN – The 2021 Lancaster County 4-H Horse Awards Night, held Sept. 30, recognized top achievements at the Lancaster County Super Fair and other accomplishments throughout the past year.

Here are area youth who were recognized.

Horsemanship Advancement Levels

The Nebraska 4-H Horsemanship Advancement Levels program is designed to serve as a guide for instruction and evaluation of each member’s progress. The correct handling of horses is emphasized from the beginning level to the most advanced level. Each level is a huge accomplishment.

Level I Ground/In-Hand – Emma Riley of Waverly

Level I Walk/Trot – Meg LaPlante of Greenwood, Mia Manning of Waverly

Level I – Thaxton Bourek of Waverly, Xayver Bourek of Waverly, Gemma Bunz of Walton, Lauren Johnson of Walton

Level II – Kayla Isaacs of Lincoln.

Level III – Josie Johnson of Walton

Incentive Awards

4-H’ers logged the hours they spent working with or learning about horses. The more hours invested, the more valuable the reward.