Lancaster County 4-H Horse Awards named

LINCOLN – The recent 2020 4-H Horse Awards Night recognized top achievements at the Lancaster County Super Fair and other accomplishments throughout the past year.

This year’s event was held as an open-house format without a formal program.

Here are the Waverly area youth who were recognized.

Horsemanship advancement levels

The Nebraska 4-H Horse Project advancement levels are designed to serve as guides for instruction and evaluation of each member’s progress. The correct handling of horses is emphasized from the beginning level to the most advanced level. Each level is a huge accomplishment.

Level I – Grace Hartweg of Waverly, Ruby Molini of Waverly.

Level II — Lola Bunz of Walton, Grace Hartweg of Waverly, Josie Johnson of Walton, Ruby Molini of Waverly.

Level III – Elizabeth Funk of Waverly, Callahn Robinson of Waverly, Taylor Root of Walton.

Incentive awards