Lancaster County 4-H Horse Awards named

LINCOLN – The recent 2020 4-H Horse Awards Night recognized top achievements at the Lancaster County Super Fair and other accomplishments throughout the past year.
This year’s event was held as an open-house format without a formal program.
Here are the Waverly area youth who were recognized.
Horsemanship advancement levels
The Nebraska 4-H Horse Project advancement levels are designed to serve as guides for instruction and evaluation of each member’s progress. The correct handling of horses is emphasized from the beginning level to the most advanced level. Each level is a huge accomplishment.
Level I – Grace Hartweg of Waverly, Ruby Molini of Waverly.
Level II — Lola Bunz of Walton, Grace Hartweg of Waverly, Josie Johnson of Walton, Ruby Molini of Waverly.
Level III – Elizabeth Funk of Waverly, Callahn Robinson of Waverly, Taylor Root of Walton.
Incentive awards
4-H’ers logged the hours they spent working with or learning about horses. The more hours invested, the more valuable the reward. The Horse Incentive Awards are sponsored by the Lancaster County 4-H Horse Volunteers in Program Service (VIPS) Committee.
Silver (minimum of 225 hours or points) – Elizabeth Funk of Waverly, Kali Maytum of Raymond.
Gold (minimum of 390 hours or points, and completed horse record book) – Grace Hartweg of Waverly, Ruby Molini of Waverly, Callahn Robinson of Waverly.
Special recognition awards
Top Horsemanship Levels – Elizabeth Funk of Waverly, Callahn Robinson of Waverly, Taylor Root of Walton.
Top Incentive Stories – Callahn Robinson of Waverly, Grace Hartweg of Waverly, Elizabeth Funk of Waverly.
Top awards
High Score Dressage Rider Awards for high score riders in the 4-H Dressage Show at the Lancaster County Super Fair, sponsored by Nebraska Dressage Association.
High score western riders – Madi Brandt of Waverly, reserve champion.
