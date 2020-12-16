Lady Vikings fall to Bears 38-28

WAVERLY – After a couple of practices, ready or not, the Waverly girls basketball team took to the floor for their first game of the season at home against the Blair Bears on Friday.

The Vikings struggled putting the ball in the hoop against the Bears, who were playing their third game of the season. Blair was able to record the 38-28 win.

The Vikings scored just 10 points in the first half, but trailed just 13-10.

The Vikings stayed in the game throughout the third quarter even though they scored only eight points. Waverly trailed 20-18 going into the fourth quarter.

The Bears got a pair of key 3-pointers from Ella Ross in the fourth quarter and they were able to outscore the home team 18-10 to pull away for the 10-point win.

Waverly made 11 field goals and converted on 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

Eight players scored for the Vikings and they were led by sophomore Jaelyn Dicke who scored six points.

Four players scored four points including Macy Persinger, Anna Clarke, Leah Rasmussen and Abbie Carter.