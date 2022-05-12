Kreikemeier medals at York Invite for Vikings girls

YORK- This past week the Waverly girl’s tennis team competed at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite on May 3 and then the York Invite on May 6. Earning her first win of the year at No. 1 singles and picking up a third place medal at York was Mallory Kreikemeier.

“Kreikemeier got her first wins at No.1 singles this week, and finished with a strong showing at the York Invite,” Waverly Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “While all players are seeing improvement, hers has been the most noticeable in the No. 1 singles spot. She ended the York Invite with an 8-3 win over a York player she had lost to twice before.”

Finishing behind Kreikemeier’s 3-2 finish at York was Sophie Johnson. She just missed out on a medal at No. 2 singles with a 2-3 record.

At No. 2 doubles Alayna Landis and Angelina Shulyak earned a 2-3 record, while Maddy Brunssen and Reagan Landis went 0-5 at No. 1 doubles for the Vikings at York.

Kreikemeier earned her first win of the year at No. 1 singles at the GICC Invite. She ended the tournament with a record of 1-3.

Johnson battled hard in No. 2 doubles but wasn’t able to pick up a win and as a result finished the tournament with a 0-4 record.

Coming through with an identical 1-3 mark in No.1 and No. 2 doubles were Brunssen and Reagan Landis and Chloe King and Alayna Landis.

This week Waverly took part in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tennis Tournament at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. The Vikings will be holding their home invite at 9 a.m. at the Woods Tennis Center on May 12.