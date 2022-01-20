Knights, Bluejays no match for Vikings

Midway through the fourth, Riley Marsh knocked down a three that increased the lead to 54-32. This helped the Vikings win by 24.

Heffelfinger had a stellar performance with 24 points. Finishing with 11 points was Marsh, Murray scored 10, Harms ended up with five, Kyler Nordstrom made three and Murray, Sam Schernikau, and Carter Gullion each had two points.

Later in the week, the Vikings took on Seward in another home matchup. The Bluejays jumped out to a huge first-quarter lead but were able to chip away at the deficit in the last three quarters.

Going up 16-5 at the end of the first quarter was Seward. After a slow start offensively by Waverly, they outscored the Bluejays 14-10 in the second and trailed 26-19 at the half.

The offensive high the Vikings experienced in the second quarter carried over to the third where they dropped in 17 points. With one quarter remaining, Waverly was behind by just two at 38-36.

Another 24 points put up by the Vikings in the fourth allowed them to finally surpass Seward and pull out the victory.