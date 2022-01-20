Knights, Bluejays no match for Vikings

WAVERLY – Pushing their win streak up to four games is what the Class B No. 3 Waverly boys basketball team did with two victories this past week. They earned a win over Mount Michael Benedictine 59-35 on Jan. 11 and then beat Seward 60-54 on Jan. 15.
Out of the gate, it was a great defensive showing for the Vikings against the Knights. It set the tone for the rest of the contest and allowed Waverly to lead from wire to wire.
“Great defensive effort tonight,” Waverly Head Coach Ryan Reeder said. “A very good win (against) a well-coached team. Getting that time of the year where you have to keep getting better every time you step on the court.”
AJ Heffelfinger made a three early on that put the Vikings up 3-0. A layup by Cole Murray on a fast break and a steal and basket by Preston Harms helped increase the lead to 7-0 and allowed Waverly to go up 12-3 at the end of the first.
Three-pointers by Heffelfinger and Harms pushed the advantage to double digits. Heading into halftime, the Vikings enjoyed a 31-9 lead.
In the third quarter, the Knights woke up offensively with 18 points. Not far off that pace was Waverly with 16 points, three of which came off a three-pointer from Heffelfinger.
With one quarter left to play, the Vikings led 47-27.
Midway through the fourth, Riley Marsh knocked down a three that increased the lead to 54-32. This helped the Vikings win by 24.
Heffelfinger had a stellar performance with 24 points. Finishing with 11 points was Marsh, Murray scored 10, Harms ended up with five, Kyler Nordstrom made three and Murray, Sam Schernikau, and Carter Gullion each had two points.
Later in the week, the Vikings took on Seward in another home matchup. The Bluejays jumped out to a huge first-quarter lead but were able to chip away at the deficit in the last three quarters.
Going up 16-5 at the end of the first quarter was Seward. After a slow start offensively by Waverly, they outscored the Bluejays 14-10 in the second and trailed 26-19 at the half.
The offensive high the Vikings experienced in the second quarter carried over to the third where they dropped in 17 points. With one quarter remaining, Waverly was behind by just two at 38-36.
Another 24 points put up by the Vikings in the fourth allowed them to finally surpass Seward and pull out the victory.
Coming off his 24-point game, Heffelfinger finished with a game-high 30 points. Schernikau had 11 points, Landon Tjaden finished with seven, Murray scored six, Marsh had four and Kaden Harris ended up with two points.