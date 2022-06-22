 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kennedi Claycomb Named to American Rivers Conference Spring All-Academic Team

STORM LAKE, IA- The American Rivers Conference has announced its 2022 Spring Academic All-Conference Team. There were more than 450 student-athletes from the league across the six spring sports that were recognized, including 27 from Buena Vistsa University.

Among those BVU student-athletes to make the list is Kennedi Claycomb. Claycomb, who graduated from Waverly High School and is a native of Eagle, is a biomedical science major.

Claycomb is a member of the softball team at BVU where she is a pitcher for the Beavers. This past season she logged 36.2 innings on the mound with 18 strikeouts, a 4.01 ERA, and a 4-1 record.

To be eligible for such honors, the student-athlete must be on the eligibility list for the sport(s) of nomination, at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one full year of residence and attain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Of the 27 student-athletes for BVU, nine of them were from the baseball team, which was also tied for third-most by any school in the A-R-C for that sport.

