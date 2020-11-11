Kappler re-elected to school board

WAVERLY — After the unofficial ballot count in Lancaster County, Robin Kappler was re-elected to Waverly-District 145 School Board Ward 2 on Nov. 3.

Kappler received 165 votes and her opponent Nora Lenz received 86 votes, according to Lancaster County’s unofficial ballot count.

Kappler said she is honored by the results she received and is looking forward to continuing her work on the school board.

“I mean I’m flattered that people thought enough of me to vote for me and trusted me that I would continue to serve them well in that role,” Kappler said.

For Lenz, she said she got the sense it would be a close race. In the end, Lenz felt that it had been a good opportunity for her and despite not winning, she still gets to put her time toward the education-related boards she is already on.

“I learned a lot,” Lenz said.

Now that she has been re-elected, Kappler said she’s excited to continue with what the board has already been working on, including strategic planning within the district, new curriculums and facility updates.

“There’s a lot of exciting stuff going on within District 145 and I’m glad that I get to continue to see some of that progress,” Kappler said.