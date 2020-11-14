Immanuel Lutheran Church to hold annual cookie sale

EAGLE – Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eagle will still be holding their annual Christmas Cookie sale. Due to COVID-19 they are being creative so that they can still provide delicious cookies to the residents of the Eagle area.

Rather than coming in person to pick out cookies as in the past, they are taking on-line orders for them. To simplify this process, there will be nine types of cookies to choose from, plus the option of a variety pack. Cookies are still $4 per dozen.

Orders will be taken through Nov. 21. Customers will be assigned a time to pick up their cookie order on Saturday, Dec. 12 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cookie order will then be brought out to the vehicle.

To see the list of cookies and for ordering information go to Immanuel’s website at: www.immanueleagle.org, or the Facebook page for Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eagle. For questions, call or text Melissa at 402-540-2214.