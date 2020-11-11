Hummel wins City Council  Ward 1

WAVERLY – Former Emergency Management Coordinator Aaron Hummel is projected to win Waverly City Council Ward 1 after the General Election on Nov. 3.

Hummel won with 571 votes out of the total 961 votes cast for Ward 1, according to Lancaster County’s unofficial ballot count. With Hummel winning a little over 59% of the total votes, his opponent Kyle Bassinger received 384 votes which is about 40% of the total vote.

In Waverly overall, there were 2,684 registered voters which means there was a 36% voter turnout for the Waverly City Council Ward 1 race.

In Ward 2, Dave Nielsen was running unopposed and received 795 votes of the 836 total votes in the unofficial ballot count.

Hummel said that he was happy with the outcome of the race. He also said that prior to the election he noticed that many Waverly citizens were expressing concern and interest for the election. Hummel hopes this sparks more involvement from community members other than just around the time of the election.

“I want them to always be involved, continue to challenge her council members, continue to ask questions of the city, continue to be involved because we’re going to get better when they get involved,” Hummel said.