Humanities Nebraska awards relief grants to organizations

LINCOLN – Humanities Nebraska (HN) recently provided an additional $308,956 in relief grants to 74 humanities organizations across Nebraska, each of which continues to battle the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This funding was made possible by a special distribution to HN from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE), which in turn was matched by an anonymous funder.

As a demonstration of the continuing financial struggles of cultural institutions serving local communities during the pandemic, more than $650,000 in support was requested during the two week application window.

“Humanities Nebraska is grateful to our partners at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, who recognized the continuing operational challenges facing cultural nonprofits who have endured prolonged closures, reduced revenues, and other factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated HN Executive Director Chris Sommerich. “This support, along with the generous match from a funder who wishes to remain anonymous, is enabling these local groups to retain staff, pay bills, and provide programming as we all find our way forward.”