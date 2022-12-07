Horizon Bank donates $50,000 in matching funds to aquatic center

WAVERLY — Construction is well underway on the new Waverly Aquatic Center, but grassroots fundraising efforts are still ongoing.

Last week, the project’s fundraising leaders, the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund, added another feather to its fundraising cap, securing a $50,000 check from Horizon Bank.

The check represents the follow through on Horizon Bank’s promise to match any donations to the aquatic center up to $50,000. The matching campaign was launched in May, and in late November, GWAFF hit its goal.

“It’s taken us a while to get the matching amount, but we did finally get it,” said Kris Bohac, GWAFF’s Aquatic Center Committee Chair. “We are very grateful to Horizon, they really are fantastic community partners.”

Horizon Bank also committed $500,000 to the project several years ago, but the bank’s president Greg Dunlap said it was important to help jump-start fundraising after COVID-19 and increased construction costs slowed GWAFF’s momentum.

“It just seemed like we needed more grassroots help to get it across the finish line,” Dunlap said. “So (the matching donation) is how we thought we could help disperse some of that.”

GWAFF’s goal, Bohac said, is to raise $1 million on its own, and the Horizon donation puts their fund over $800,000. The project, led by GWAFF and the City of Waverly, expects to have sufficient funds to pay for construction, but any money raised, whether through grants or donations, will decrease the need to rely on additional sales tax income after the city’s $3.5 million bond for the project is paid off.

Dunlap said Horizon’s motivation to support the aquatic center project is driven by “quality of life” needs in Waverly.

“It’s something important to the community and especially for a community of our size,” Dunlap said. “The residents deserve a better facility to handle the number of people that now live in Waverly. It needs to accommodate them.”

Waverly’s existing pool facility has been in use since the 1970s, and its capacity has not grown as the city’s population has grown by about 3,000 since the pool was built. It also uses faulty slides and water filtration systems. The new aquatic center will double the capacity of the current pool and will feature two sets of slides, a zero-entry pool, a lazy river, two diving boards, water features and multiple awnings to provide shade.

Meanwhile, Carrothers Construction has been active on the site in Wayne Park since they broke ground in late October. Dirt work is ongoing, and as of last week, the first signs of concrete were showing in what will become the pool. Foundations were nearing completion on the two buildings that will welcome guests to the facility.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said Carrothers representatives had recently said the project was still on schedule to be completed by its target date of July 3, 2023.