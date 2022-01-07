Horizon Bank acquires Springfield State Bank

WAVERLY – Horizon Bank, Waverly recently announced the acquisition of Springfield State Bank as of Jan. 1. Horizon Bank is a full-service community bank with offices located in Waverly, Superior, McCook and Springfield. It has been servicing the financial needs of customers for over 100 years. With this acquisition, the goal of “Building Communities, Building Relationships” will continue across Nebraska.

Horizon Bank also announced two promotions. Scott Bartels has been promoted to senior vice president. Bartels will be the manager of the Springfield location as well as manager of the North Waverly location. He has worked at Horizon Bank for 14 years and is an integral part of the management team. He also serves on the bank board of directors.

Scott Argo was promoted to senior vice president. Argo’s primary duties involve oversite and management of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit department. Horizon Bank has been instrumental in financing affordable housing across the nation’s heartland since 1993. This includes financing over 700 developments which provides housing for more than 30,000 people. He has worked at Horizon Bank for 13 years and is an integral part of the bank’s affordable housing success.