HoneyCreek to close after 46 years

“It’s what we always wanted it to be,” he said. “We’ve always tried to run a family place.”

Much of the Wilkinson family has worked at the restaurant, too – all three daughters, a son-in-law, grandkids, great-grandkids. Kathy said when the grandkids were young, they’d bring menus to tables and hang out in the kitchen.

She starts to tear up when she thinks about the staff that has stayed loyal to the restaurant and when she thinks about the support they’ve received from their customers.

“The community is family. Really. That’s how we feel,” she said.

Even in the past few months with shortened hours, Wilkinson said 20 or so regulars stop into HoneyCreek every day.

“It didn’t get to me until the other day when I had a 46-year customer turn away … she came up, gave me a hug,” Wilkinson said. “I just want to thank the community and thank the people that have supported us for 46 years.”