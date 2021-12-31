HoneyCreek to close after 46 years

WAVERLY – Jim Wilkinson had hoped to make it to 50 years in the restaurant business before he retired. And two years ago, with a popular new pizza menu and Saturday breakfasts still producing standing-room-only crowds, it seemed like he would reach the half-century mark easily.
But on Jan. 1, HoneyCreek Restaurant in Waverly will close its doors for the last time. Citing staffing shortages as a result of the pandemic, among other issues, Wilkinson said he couldn’t make it work anymore.
Wilkinson took down the “Help Wanted” sign last week.
He said he knew in September that HoneyCreek would have to close. A longtime employee approached Wilkinson and told him, “We’ve got to make some big changes, or we just can’t do this anymore.”
They tried cutting hours to make the long shifts easier on employees, but Wilkinson was still struggling to find staff.
“I’ve got to have three full-time people, or I can’t keep it open. And that would be the minimum,” Wilkinson said.
He thinks the pandemic has been hard on small business owners, and restaurant owners in particular. He said it’s been easy for people to get by without working since the start of the pandemic, which has made it hard to attract new employees, even with his servers making $17 per hour and kitchen workers making up to $20 per hour.
Wilkinson’s wife of 25 years, Kathy, said the restaurant business is often thought of as an easy gig when employees are first starting out.
“It’s not an easy job,” she said. “People come into this business thinking it’s a nine-to-five job, weekends off. I still wait for the nine-to-five, weekends off.”
Wilkinson used to rely heavily on high school students, but he said that as students have become more involved with extracurricular activities, their availability has dwindled.
“There’s just a lot of the pieces of the pie that led to this,” he said.
HoneyCreek opened in 1976 as Shirley’s, a partnership between Wilkinson and his mother. Wilkinson constructed the building on Highway 6 by himself, Kathy said, and he made the majority of the repairs over the years.
They renamed the restaurant Sports Page a few years later, which it remained for 27 years. They became known for their family atmosphere and their weekend breakfasts that Wilkinson said always drew packed crowds.
But he said some customers mentioned to him that it was strange for a restaurant called “Sports Page” to be known for its breakfast, prompting one last name change. He said they renamed the restaurant HoneyCreek 12 years ago.
“And when we changed the name, it was a huge success,” Wilkinson said.
The past decade has seen Wilkinson add a bakery that Kathy ran, but he swapped the bakery for a new pizza endeavor after Kathy was diagnosed with cancer. Kathy is still a presence at the restaurant, but she couldn’t continue with the bakery’s demands.
Wilkinson said his pizza has become well-known in Waverly, and he claims that it’s one of the better pizzas in the Lincoln area. The secret, he said, is in the dough.
“To make good dough, it should sit around for two or three days,” he said. “It ferments, creates alcohol in the dough. Changes the texture, the taste and everything.”
He’s spent years tinkering with his recipes, from the pizza sauce to the breading on his chicken fried steak. That’s part of what he’ll miss most about the restaurant; cooking and the amount of time it takes to find the perfect ingredients.
“I do have to keep busy, or it’s easy for me to sit around and be lazy,” he said.
The restaurant has maintained a deliberately old-fashioned, homey feel, with family heirlooms resting on shelves and dim lights reflecting off of the wood paneling that lines the walls.
“It’s what we always wanted it to be,” he said. “We’ve always tried to run a family place.”
Much of the Wilkinson family has worked at the restaurant, too – all three daughters, a son-in-law, grandkids, great-grandkids. Kathy said when the grandkids were young, they’d bring menus to tables and hang out in the kitchen.
She starts to tear up when she thinks about the staff that has stayed loyal to the restaurant and when she thinks about the support they’ve received from their customers.
“The community is family. Really. That’s how we feel,” she said.
Even in the past few months with shortened hours, Wilkinson said 20 or so regulars stop into HoneyCreek every day.
“It didn’t get to me until the other day when I had a 46-year customer turn away … she came up, gave me a hug,” Wilkinson said. “I just want to thank the community and thank the people that have supported us for 46 years.”
Now that they’re closing, Wilkinson and Kathy have to think about their next steps. Wilkinson is thinking about specializing in pizza. Kathy said despite the restaurant’s untimely closing, there can still be more to look forward to. She reassures Jim with the old adage: God shuts one door and opens another. You just have to be smart enough to see it.
Even though they couldn’t quite make it to 50 years in business, Wilkinson said he’s happy with what they accomplished at HoneyCreek.
“I’ve made mistakes, plenty of them. I know that. Could have done things differently here and there,” Wilkinson said. “But I think we run a pretty damn good place.”
