Holiday haven: Waverly couple shows off Christmas décor for holiday tour

WAVERLY — On Sunday afternoon, six weeks before Santa boards his sleigh, four Waverly houses will be winter wonderlands, welcoming locals for season’s greetings before the big day.

The Waverly Community Library’s annual Holiday Tour of Homes will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, and a concurrent craft fair will be set up at the Waverly Community Foundation Building from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets for the tour are $10 apiece.

The Waverly News got a sneak peek at one of the homes on the holiday tour before it will be opened to the public this weekend.

Jean Danley has been collecting Christmas decorations, piece by piece, since she left her hometown of Fullerton for Lincoln in the early 1980s. She was the last of her siblings to leave the house, and her mom wasted no time passing down the family’s holiday mementos.

“It seemed like my mom kept sending me packages,” Danley said. “She would send me little packages, and I would get something every few days before Christmas.”

More than 40 years later, Danley has accumulated a wealth of Christmas decor, and her house — at 14440 Heywood St. — will be on display for the Holiday Tour of Homes for a second time.

As one enters her late-’50s ranch, they are greeted by a cozy living room lit by natural light, lamps and the Christmas tree’s glow. The entryway is packed to the brim with tiny trinkets every which way, and an unmistakable trend begins to emerge: an abundance of snowmen. Some are plush, some start to “melt” when a button is pushed and some are stacked like a snowman totem pole. Resting on the trim above a doorway is a board that reads “Snowman Collector.”

Again, the inspiration stems from Danley’s mom.

“I don’t know if it was because I was born in December, but my mom started collecting them, and she used to give me some every year,” Danley said. “So I just kind of picked up on that.”

One of the pluses of decorative snowmen, she said, is that they don’t have to be put away until after February when winter starts to let up.

Danley doesn’t have an official count for the number of snowmen in her collection, but she says it was even larger before they moved into their current house. The house on Heywood is a few-hundred square feet smaller than the house she and her husband Harold lived in before they moved to Waverly in 2013.

“I had to downsize because we had a huge house, so I’ve given away a lot of them,” she said. “I just couldn’t keep them all in a small house.”

She said she made a conscious effort, too, to maintain a minimalist’s mindset as she was decorating. She says she’s been to some holiday open houses where decorations were cluttered instead of tastefully placed.

Still, Danley’s house is packed with Christmas knickknacks that she envisions will give visitors a homey feeling. Other motifs include red and green pickup trucks and holiday greenery.

“I hope people will walk through and think, ‘Ah, it’s beautiful,’” she said.

Danley handled most of the decorating, but she said she had some help from her sister-in-law, who chimed in with aesthetic feedback. And husband Harold was on outdoor lights duty along with his main role — lugging totes out from storage.

“He’ll put things up, I’ll say, ‘Go do this, go do that, run and get batteries,’” Danley said. “He’s pretty good about helping me with that.”

Harold said he caught a bit of flack from neighbors who teased him for putting up Christmas lights immediately after Halloween. But he might be having the last laugh now, as temperatures seem to have dipped into wintry territory for the foreseeable future.

The only downside to early decorating, he said, is the pesky squirrels who have yet to enter hibernation and chewed through two strands of lights along the backyard fence.

Danley said in a normal year, she wouldn’t break out the Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving, but she’s happy to have it finished up early.

“So yeah, it is a bit early, but I’m happy because it’s done now, and I get to relax and enjoy it,” she said.

Plus, she knows it’s for a good cause — supporting the nonprofit Waverly Community Library. She said she missed the holiday tour in its COVID-induced absence.

“It’s always fun,” she said. “In years when I didn’t host the tour, I would be the one inviting my friends, and we would go and take the tour together.”

Tickets for the tour will be $10, and they can be purchased before the event at the Waverly Community Library or online, where information is available on the library’s Facebook page. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event at the Waverly Community Foundation Building.