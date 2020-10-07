Highway awareness important during harvest

WAHOO – Wahoo farmer Doug Bartek tries to stay off the highway as much as possible.

But with five of his fields located on highways, it’s pretty much impossible to not drive his large farm equipment along highways during harvest season. Bartek stays off highways because of the impatience and aggression of other drivers.

“As far as motorists in general, people are in such a hurry that it seems like common sense kind of goes out the window,” Bartek said.

According to data from the Nebraska Department of Roads, in 2019 there were a total of 67 farm equipment-related accidents leading to 26 injuries and three fatalities. Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said that in Saunders County on average there is at least one serious farm equipment-related accident per year.

Encroaching on the peak of harvest season, Stukenholtz said that in a normal, non-COVID-19 season there would be more patrol cars out. He said that this helps keep drivers and farmers safe while on the highway or busier roads.

Certain conditions like increased traffic on football Saturdays, driving in low light situations or a driver not familiar with the area are all aspects that both the general public and farmers need to be aware of, Stukenholtz said.