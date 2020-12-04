High school focuses on staff mental health

Myers said she wants this to help with the shift from in-person classes to more independent online learning.

“I think that›s just a mindset that we›re taking into how we support kids, and help them when we can›t help them in person,” Myers said. “That›s different, and a whole new ballgame. It›s really tough.”

Because of the strain of conducting normal class and online classes at the same time, Myers said teachers are not required to do both, but that they do have specific instructors signed up to do both as well.

The second goal is related to staff mental health, which was an issue Myers said she noticed in the spring and had anticipated being a more prominent issue in the fall. With that, Myers has been implementing what they call “temperature checks” for teachers.

Essentially, these checks gauge where teachers are at with how they are feeling, their workload and how COVID-19 protocols are going. The checks also come with open ended questions about each topic, which has resulted in multiple changes for how teachers operate at the school.