High school focuses on staff mental health

WAVERLY – Waverly High School Principal Dr. Megan Myers’ favorite part of the month is on teacher work days. Myers and Assistant Principal Shannon Furstenau push around a cart full of snacks and drinks to distribute amongst their staff members.
While it seems simple, what the pair is doing is more than just handing out snacks. They are handing out warm smiles and “How are yous?”
It’s just one of the many things Myers and Furstenau have been implementing as a part of their focuses for Waverly High School this school year. The two main themes for the high school this 2020-2021 school year have been staff mental health and student support during a pandemic.
The previous school year was Myers’ first year as principal at WHS. Her main goal was increasing the academic rigor in each classroom, but when the pandemic hit she realized this goal might not be viable for her staff or students.
“I don’t want to take a year off of moving our building forward and becoming better teachers and better support for kids, but I think it had to take a different focus this year because of our reality of being in a pandemic,” Myers said.
Their first goal, increasing students’ support, especially for those that may be quarantining, is what Myers calls “Weeks at a Glance.” These “Weeks at a Glance” help students to know exactly what they will be doing each day of each week.
Myers said she wants this to help with the shift from in-person classes to more independent online learning.
“I think that›s just a mindset that we›re taking into how we support kids, and help them when we can›t help them in person,” Myers said. “That›s different, and a whole new ballgame. It›s really tough.”
Because of the strain of conducting normal class and online classes at the same time, Myers said teachers are not required to do both, but that they do have specific instructors signed up to do both as well.
The second goal is related to staff mental health, which was an issue Myers said she noticed in the spring and had anticipated being a more prominent issue in the fall. With that, Myers has been implementing what they call “temperature checks” for teachers.
Essentially, these checks gauge where teachers are at with how they are feeling, their workload and how COVID-19 protocols are going. The checks also come with open ended questions about each topic, which has resulted in multiple changes for how teachers operate at the school.
The school has had more conversations about how to properly wear a mask as well as removing meetings that add to the teacher’s workload. A lot of teachers have also been opening up about what their personal stressors are which has helped Myers and Furstenau connect with their teachers more.
“People who don›t really talk a whole lot about things they›re struggling with are opening up on those pages,” Myers said.
Along with these changes, the staff has also begun staff shout outs, which Furstenau worked to establish. Staff members can fill out a Google Form nominating a fellow staff member for doing an outstanding job. During staff meetings, Furstenau reads each nomination aloud.
“I think this year it’s especially important because teachers and staff members, they’re just getting worn out,” Furstenau said. “This is just a really difficult year...any of those positives can help make those days that are really long more positive.”
