Heart of 4-H Award presented to Wood

WAVERLY – Lancaster County 4-H honored Jamie Wood of Waverly with the November “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Wood has volunteered for about 15 years as a superintendent of the 4-H Food and Nutrition areas at the Lancaster County Super Fair.

Wood’s first time volunteering for the fair was with her mother, who was a long-time friend of Barb Suing, the lead superintendent of the food areas.

Helping at fair became an annual mother-daughter experience for them, and eventually, Wood became a superintendent.

This year, Wood’s son helped at the fair, so the “family affair” continues into the next generation. Wood has also helped at 4-H Council’s food stand at county fair.

“I like being a 4-H volunteer because I enjoy seeing how excited kids get when talking about their projects,” Wood said. “I’ve seen a lot of youth grow up over the years and have enjoyed getting to know them.”

