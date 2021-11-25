Harris named Co-Captain of All-Conference Team

Raymond- This week the Capitol Conference released its selections for the 2021 All-Conference Team. Several players from Raymond Central made that list.

Earning a first-team nod for the Mustangs was the Mustangs 6’3” middle Emaree Harris. She was also selected as an honorary captain of the All-Conference team with Nora Wurtz of Douglas County West.

She finished the season with 254 kills and a .380 hitting percentage. Her hitting percentage was second highest in Class C-1 and the fourth highest in the state.

Raymond Central also had one player earn second-team. It was their senior libero Autumn Haislet.

She led the Mustangs with 372 digs and 4.7 per match. In the serve receive game; she had 364, to go along with 26 aces.

Finishing as honorable mention selections were Hannah Kile and Madelyn Lubischer. Kile was a 5’8 senior setter and Lubischer was a 5’8” sophomore middle.

Kile recorded the most assists on the team with 612 and 7.8 per match. She also had 227 digs, 44 aces, 31 kills, and seven solo blocks.

One kill short of reaching 100 kills with 99 was Lubischer. She was a great presence at the net with 28 solo blocks, 15 assisted blocks, 59 digs, and 17 aces.

Congrats on a great season and for receiving these honors from the Capitol Conference.