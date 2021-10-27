Harms inducted in UNK Hall of Fame

WAVERLY – For the first time in several years, Waverly Strength and Conditioning Coach Anthony Harms was not standing on the sidelines as the Vikings battled Plattsmouth in football on Oct. 8.

Instead, Harms was in Kearney that night, being inducted in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Hall of Fame.

Harms was recognized for his accomplishments as a basketball player for the Lopers from 1998 to 2003. As point guard, he racked up numerous records on the court, and was known for his prowess as a three-point shooter. In his career, he made 41.3% of his three-point attempts, which stands at No. 4 on the UNK list.

That skill helped him become 12th on the UNK men’s basketball list for career points with 1,643, second in made three-pointers (238) and also No. 2 on the list for three-point attempts (576), and in the top 10 for steals (156) and assists (352), landing him in the Hall of Fame.

The four-year starter was also named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) three times and was on the conference all-academic list twice.

The Lopers had a combined record of 86-31 during Harms’ career at UNK.

“Three of the four years we won 25-plus games each year,” Harms said.