Harms inducted in UNK Hall of Fame

WAVERLY – For the first time in several years, Waverly Strength and Conditioning Coach Anthony Harms was not standing on the sidelines as the Vikings battled Plattsmouth in football on Oct. 8.
Instead, Harms was in Kearney that night, being inducted in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Hall of Fame.
Harms was recognized for his accomplishments as a basketball player for the Lopers from 1998 to 2003. As point guard, he racked up numerous records on the court, and was known for his prowess as a three-point shooter. In his career, he made 41.3% of his three-point attempts, which stands at No. 4 on the UNK list.
That skill helped him become 12th on the UNK men’s basketball list for career points with 1,643, second in made three-pointers (238) and also No. 2 on the list for three-point attempts (576), and in the top 10 for steals (156) and assists (352), landing him in the Hall of Fame.
The four-year starter was also named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) three times and was on the conference all-academic list twice.
The Lopers had a combined record of 86-31 during Harms’ career at UNK.
“Three of the four years we won 25-plus games each year,” Harms said.
There were also two conference championships during Harms’ time at UNK, but his most exciting memories include reaching the NCAA tournament three times. In 1999, Harms led the Lopers with 37 points to beat Wayne State and reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history. For his efforts, he was named to the all-tournament team.
While Harms is proud of his college records, he takes the most pride in the fact that he and his teammates and coaches have stayed in contact during the nearly two decades since they played basketball together. In fact, the group recently gathered at a teammates’ house in Oregon to share memories.
“It’s pretty rare to have a group that stays in contact like this,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun and a lot of great memories.”
It was Harms’ success on the high school basketball court that prompted UNK to offer him a full-ride scholarship. He grew up in rural Filley and helped lead his high school team to two D-2 State Championships in his career. The final trophy came in 1998, Harms’ senior season and the year before Filley consolidated with Adams to create the Freeman school district. Harms scored 40 points in the championship game against Loomis. His senior season was capped with multiple honors, including being named to the Super State first team.
Harms studied physical education at UNK and earned endorsements in coaching and strength and conditioning. He came to Waverly in 2005 and began as a PE teacher. He taught a few strength and conditioning classes in his early years, and was later named to head the strength and conditioning program.
The strength and conditioning program has grown under Harms’ leadership. When he began, the program was housed in a 1,700-square-foot room. After an addition was built to the school, the wrestling program moved, providing a space nearly three times the size of the original weight room.
The strength and conditioning program made it their home and raised more than $100,000 through grants and donations over the years to purchase new equipment.
Recently, the original weight room was vacated. Harms took the room back.
The added space is necessary because the number of students participating in strength and conditioning had grown tremendously over the years. There are over 100 middle school students and freshmen who train on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings alone.
Students are interested more than ever in working out, not just for a specific sport.
“Kids see the results, how it benefits them not only physically but mentally,” Harms said.
Those who are working out to enhance their performance in a sport are taking part in a unique program. Unlike other schools, Waverly’s strength and conditioning program does not have specific workouts for each sport. Instead, they have one program that “helps enhance athletics,” Harms said.
The program makes athletes stronger, faster and quicker. The training also helps them prevent injury.
“It helps them stay strong and healthy,” he added.
The coaches, administration and board of education at Waverly have been very supportive of the strength and conditioning program, Harms said, which has allowed it to expand to meet the growing needs of the students.
“A lot of kids are interested and seem to enjoy it,” he added.
Success can also be seen in the number of teams or individuals who have reached the goal of making it to the state tournament of their sport.
“We’ve been really competitive at a lot of different things and just a few steps or plays from wining state at a couple of areas,” said Harms.
Harms was the head coach for girls basketball (four years) and boys basketball (two years). He stepped away from coaching when his role as strength and conditioning coach grew, but a few years ago he was talked into coming back as an assistant coach for the boys basketball team when his son, Preston, was a freshman. He is also the sprints coach for the girls and boys track and field teams.
The former basketball standout uses his experience to help guide players as they navigate their way through high school and possibly into college athletics, because he’s been in their shoes.
“It comes down to my motto that hard work pays off,” Harms said. “In a small school, in high school or in college, when you put in the time and the hard work, eventually it pays off.”
Harms has also learned that the wins and losses aren’t the most important statistic at the end of a game or a career.
“It’s more about the journey along the way and the relationships,” he said.
When he’s not coaching, Harms is on the sidelines or in the stands. observing as his athletes participate in a game or meet.
“It’s fun to watch them compete,” he said.
He has earned a masters degree in educational administration and thought about becoming an activities director or principal, but after taking on the role of strength and conditioning coach at Waverly, he is content to stay there for now.
“I don’t really consider it a job, it’s fun,” he said.
He and his wife, Sarah, have three children, Preston, Anastyn and Emery.
The UNK 2021 Hall of Fame class also included volleyball player Erin (Brosz) Byrd (‘06), mens golfer CJ Farber (‘99), women’s basketball player Kalee (Modline) O’Connor (’08) and football player Lannie Shelmadine (’68).
