GWAFF to participate in Giving Tuesday for aquatic center

WAVERLY – For the second year in a row, the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund is raising money for the city’s future aquatic center during Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1.

According to Abbey Pascoe, GWAFF president, the goal is to be the amount the foundation raised last Giving Tuesday, which is $22,815.

“We didn’t know what to expect for our first year and now we kind of have a pandemic on top of it so really beating [the goal] is what it is,” Pascoe said.

Pascoe said in order to exceed that goal they are largely looking for those who want to match any donations made. Since the campaign will be online again, potential donors can contribute money via checks, matching donations and online at the foundation’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages as well as on the Nebraska Community Foundation website.

Pascoe said they have wanted to host other events like a family fun run to raise money, but COVID-19 has prevented them from having events.

“There’s a number of things that we want to do, but until we can do it safely, we just aren’t doing them,” Pascoe said.