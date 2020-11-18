GWAFF to participate in Giving Tuesday for aquatic center

WAVERLY – For the second year in a row, the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund is raising money for the city’s future aquatic center during Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1.
According to Abbey Pascoe, GWAFF president, the goal is to be the amount the foundation raised last Giving Tuesday, which is $22,815.
“We didn’t know what to expect for our first year and now we kind of have a pandemic on top of it so really beating [the goal] is what it is,” Pascoe said.
Pascoe said in order to exceed that goal they are largely looking for those who want to match any donations made. Since the campaign will be online again, potential donors can contribute money via checks, matching donations and online at the foundation’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages as well as on the Nebraska Community Foundation website.
Pascoe said they have wanted to host other events like a family fun run to raise money, but COVID-19 has prevented them from having events.
“There’s a number of things that we want to do, but until we can do it safely, we just aren’t doing them,” Pascoe said.
Originally, GWAFF wanted to build a new library for the City of Waverly, but in spring of 2018 the foundation received survey responses from Waverly citizens about the need for a new pool rather than a library.
So far the foundation has raised $700,000 in private donations of the $2 million objective. Starting in August 2019, the goal was to raise $1 million.
Pascoe said that COVID-19 has affected the foundation’s ability to raise money, but the $3.5 million bond and the increase of the city sales and use tax by .5% passed during the primary elections in May has helped immensely. Pascoe said with the bond and tax increase backing the pool, it makes GWAFF seem more “serious” when applying.
Just because the bond and tax increase was elected for Waverly, doesn’t mean GWAFF is slowing down on fundraising.
“I think at the end of the day, one of the biggest things I want people to know is that this is a community foundation raising this money,” Pascoe said. “Yes, the 3.5 million dollars passed, but we’ve been committed to raising 2 million.”
