GWAFF participates in Giving Tuesday for aquatic center
GWAFF participates in Giving Tuesday for aquatic center

The Waverly News

WAVERLY – The Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund (GWAFF) has set a goal of raising $25,000 for the aquatic center project during #GivingTuesday, Nov. 30. The GWAFF committed to raising $2 million for the aquatic center project in 2018. GWAFF is also seeking matching donors for the funds raised on #GivingTuesday. This is the third time GWAFF has participated in #GivingTuesday.

