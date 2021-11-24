GWAFF participates in Giving Tuesday for aquatic center

WAVERLY – The Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund (GWAFF) has set a goal of raising $25,000 for the aquatic center project during #GivingTuesday, Nov. 30. The GWAFF committed to raising $2 million for the aquatic center project in 2018. GWAFF is also seeking matching donors for the funds raised on #GivingTuesday. This is the third time GWAFF has participated in #GivingTuesday.