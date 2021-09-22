GWAFF donates to Lawson Park shelter project

At the meeting, Toy spoke on the project stating that it was needed to provide shade and a place to cool off for families. At the Aug. 10 meeting, the council also approved a second bid from Fry Park and Playground Equipment for $5,518.60 for picnic benches that will provide the groups and families that travel to Lawson Park for various sports activities a place to sit.

“People can even bring their grills or have snacks and stuff for teams to just kind of huddle over there, get them out of the shade,” Murrell said. “Especially during the summer months when it’s extremely hot.”

The shelter would be an opportunity for parents, especially soccer parents, to sit in the shade and watch their kids perform.

Murrell said they hope to get as much done as they can before the fiscal year ends and estimate the concrete pad and walkway will be completed before Sept. 30.

“We really hoped to get it done by the end of this month,” Murrell said. “If anything we’re going to at least have the concrete pad done hopefully in the next few weeks.”

After the end of this month, the city will be looking at getting it done before the winter months, but as of now they are waiting on materials and it’s “up in the air on how soon,” Murrell said.