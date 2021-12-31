Grosshans recall ballots due Jan. 11

WAVERLY – The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office sent out ballots on Dec. 20 that will allow voters in School District 145 Ward 4 to decide whether Waverly Board of Education President Andy Grosshans will keep his seat.

Completed ballots must be returned to the Election Commissioner’s office at 601 N. 46th St. in Lincoln by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11, either by mail, by hand delivery or in a drop box on the north side of the building.

The recall petition was filed by Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff in September after Grosshans and the school board voted to extend a resolution that grants Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell the power to make executive decisions regarding the district’s COVID-19 response, without the need to call a special board meeting.

“We felt it was important that Dr. Worrell had the ability to make quick decisions. These things with COVID can happen very, very rapidly, and if we have to rely on calling a meeting where it’s days out, then sometimes we’re losing valuable time,” Grosshans said.

“In passing this resolution, Mr. Grosshans silences the representation he was elected to uphold by his constituents,” Kellner-Ratzlaff wrote in her request for petitions filed on Sept. 7.