Greenwood gains new library director

“I get to do everything,” Rein said. “I get to do the job of 10 people here.”

Along with her degree in library sciences from University of Nebraska at Omaha, experience at Do Space and Plattsmouth Public Library, Rein is also armed with many plans for the library.

She hopes to host more programming for the patrons of the library including more technology-related classes, a 3D printer and a virtual reality headset. However, COVID-19 has prevented her from any events.

“I can’t do any of that until this is over,” Rein said.

Despite the pandemic, Rein has been working with Greenwood’s Friends of the Library organization to hand out Christmas gift bags to help Rein get to know many of the library’s in-town and out-of-town constituents.

Cherie Gerlach, who helped start Friends of the Library in 1998, works with Rein weekly.

“I think she’s a good kid,” Gerlach said. “(She) seems to like the library and wants to take care of it and do new things. I think that’s important.”

Rein lives in Greenwood, but said her interactions with Frank, Gerlach and all the community members has been positive, which has made her new job even more enjoyable.

“The community has been so welcoming and I love it,” Rein said. “It’s great out here.”