Greenwood clerk becomes Waverly clerk

“I was just looking for new opportunities,” Cadwell said.

While she’s just getting started in the position, she recognizes how different the two roles are.

“I was doing all of it (at Greenwood),” Cheris said. “Now there’s somebody that does the utility billing side, and there’s somebody that does the treasury side. All I’m really doing is being the clerk.”

Because of her experience, Cadwell is well prepared, City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said during Cadwell’s first city council meeting on Nov. 24.

“She’s walking in here not blind or anything,” Fisher said. “We can throw her right into the fire. She’s done well, things are going well.”

Cadwell said her experience in Greenwood has helped as well.

“I do feel like I have a leg up just from my experience in Greenwood,” Cadwell said.

Cadwell was also able to help new Greenwood Village Clerk Jasmine Greve get adjusted to her new role. In the past, she said she has consulted with Greve for various reasons because of Greve’s background working at Pinnacle Bank.

“Ultimately, she’s been an ally and a friend through all of that,” Cadwell said.