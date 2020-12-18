Greenwood clerk becomes Waverly clerk

WAVERLY – For Cheris Cadwell, it was difficult to leave her position as Greenwood village clerk.
It was her first job after completing her degree in business and administration and she said she learned so much from Greenwood and its people.
“They had my back, you know?” she said.
When she was offered the Waverly city clerk position, she hesitated. She hesitated because she didn’t want to leave the residents of Greenwood.
“There are so many good people in Greenwood that consistently checked on me and were kind to me,” Cadwell said. “I’ve made so many friends over there so it was really hard.”
After accepting the new position, Cadwell started working for the City of Waverly on Nov. 18.
Cadwell was born and raised in Lincoln and currently lives in the University Place neighborhood. She has five children and two granddaughters, whom she spends her time with.
In the past, Cadwell has waitressed, worked in hotels and has over 10 years of experience as a certified nursing assistant, or CNA. Shortly after graduating from Southeast Community College in 2017, she applied for the village clerk position at Greenwood. Cadwell said she was village clerk for about two and a half years before she went to Waverly.
“I was just looking for new opportunities,” Cadwell said.
While she’s just getting started in the position, she recognizes how different the two roles are.
“I was doing all of it (at Greenwood),” Cheris said. “Now there’s somebody that does the utility billing side, and there’s somebody that does the treasury side. All I’m really doing is being the clerk.”
Because of her experience, Cadwell is well prepared, City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said during Cadwell’s first city council meeting on Nov. 24.
“She’s walking in here not blind or anything,” Fisher said. “We can throw her right into the fire. She’s done well, things are going well.”
Cadwell said her experience in Greenwood has helped as well.
“I do feel like I have a leg up just from my experience in Greenwood,” Cadwell said.
Cadwell was also able to help new Greenwood Village Clerk Jasmine Greve get adjusted to her new role. In the past, she said she has consulted with Greve for various reasons because of Greve’s background working at Pinnacle Bank.
“Ultimately, she’s been an ally and a friend through all of that,” Cadwell said.
Cadwell said she loves Greenwood and she loves the people she has met in the village. In the end, she hopes she left them in a better place.
“When I left, I wanted to make sure that they were in a good position and they had somebody that was good,” Cadwell said.
As Cadwell gets more adjusted to the position each day, she can look to the future.
“I’m just looking forward to growing and learning new things,” she said.
