Grant funds pediatric equipment for Waverly Fire and Rescue

WAVERLY – Waverly’s Fire and Rescue Department has a few new tools in its arsenal after receiving some help from Waverly Area Kiwanis and the Nebraska-Iowa Kiwanis District Foundation.
At an event at the Waverly Fire Station on Monday night, the fire department revealed three new pieces of equipment made specifically for rescuing children and infants: a pediatric pulse oximeter, a pediatric immobilizing air mattress and a scoop stretcher.
The price tag on the three items totaled $3,006, but there was no cost to the fire and rescue department. Most of the funding came from a grant from the Nebraska-Iowa Kiwanis District Foundation ($1,920), and the Waverly Area Kiwanis club footed the rest of the bill ($1,086).
“What this grant allows us to have is that one more step above just a regular (basic life support) department,” Fire Chief Jared Rains said. “It just provides a better service to the community, especially the younger kids.”
Robin Hoffman, who is a fire department captain and a member of Waverly Area Kiwanis, said the grant stemmed from a normal Saturday-morning Kiwanis meeting.
“The group brought it up and said to me, ‘What do you need for equipment on the ambulance for children?’” Hoffman said.
They told him about a grant that would allow the Kiwanis club to apply for funding for any items that would benefit children.
“So I talked to (Rains) and our Assistant (Fire) Chief Ryan Mueller, and we kind of shot for the stars on these three items,” Hoffman said.
The pulse oximeter will allow the first responders to record a child’s heart rate and their oxygen saturation, which they didn’t have the equipment to do before.
Hoffman said with the pediatric air mattress, EMTs can place a child on the mattress and get them immobilized more quickly than with a transportation device made for adults.
“It makes for a much smoother transport to the hospital for the infant or child,” Hoffman said.
And the scoop stretcher, Hoffman said, is a new kind of backboard that can be detached and slid underneath a person’s back on either side and reattached.
Hoffman said the department has started applying for the grant money that it’s eligible to receive because its funding does not always provide for specialized equipment.
“You don’t always have all of the dollars in the budget to buy the equipment that we really need to provide the good service to patients,” Hoffman said.
But Cal Weeks, Waverly Area Kiwanis’s secretary, said the club has worked closely with Waverly Fire and Rescue for years, so allocating its funds to the fire department was nothing new.
“We’ve worked with the fire department here in town for forever, you know?” Weeks said. “They take care of all of us.”
