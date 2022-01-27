Grant funds pediatric equipment for Waverly Fire and Rescue

They told him about a grant that would allow the Kiwanis club to apply for funding for any items that would benefit children.

“So I talked to (Rains) and our Assistant (Fire) Chief Ryan Mueller, and we kind of shot for the stars on these three items,” Hoffman said.

The pulse oximeter will allow the first responders to record a child’s heart rate and their oxygen saturation, which they didn’t have the equipment to do before.

Hoffman said with the pediatric air mattress, EMTs can place a child on the mattress and get them immobilized more quickly than with a transportation device made for adults.

“It makes for a much smoother transport to the hospital for the infant or child,” Hoffman said.

And the scoop stretcher, Hoffman said, is a new kind of backboard that can be detached and slid underneath a person’s back on either side and reattached.

Hoffman said the department has started applying for the grant money that it’s eligible to receive because its funding does not always provide for specialized equipment.