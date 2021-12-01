Giving tree set up for care center residents

WAVERLY – For the fourth year in a row, the holiday decorations at Amberly Dental in Waverly will have extra special meaning.

The Christmas tree in the dental office’s front lobby is adorned with tags bearing the names of residents at Azria Health Waverly (formerly the Waverly Care Center), according to Dr. Tim Vacek, owner of Amberly Dental.

“The way it works is anyone can stop by to pick up a name,” said Vacek. “It will have gift suggestions on it.”

Suggestions could include, but are not limited to, blankets, puzzles, perfume or cologne, books, crossword puzzles or candles, Vacek said.

Vacek said they chose to set up the giving tree for the care center residents because many do not have family to visit them during the holidays.

“They really look forward to this,” he said.

Last year they helped about 50 residents, and are on track to provide gifts for around the same amount. There are 47 names on the giving tree, Vacek said.

After picking up a name, the wrapped gifts should be returned to the dental office by Dec. 20 so they can be delivered by Christmas, Vacek said.