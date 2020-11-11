Gerdes projected to be next Waverly mayor 

WAVERLY – After an unofficial ballot count on election night, Bill Gerdes appears to have came out on top in the race for mayor of Waverly.

According to the Lancaster County Election Office, within Waverly city limits there were 2,684 registered voters as of Monday. Gerdes had 1,259 votes in the unofficial ballot count of the total 1,810 votes for mayor. The voter turnout for the mayoral race was a little over 67% and Gerdes received about 70% of the votes for mayor.

In his time as a city council member, Gerdes has worked to inform the citizens of Waverly via social media and plans to continue that as mayor.

“Expanding information dissemination avenues will continue to be on my agenda not because I plan to run for any office again but because the residents deserve it,” Gerdes said.

The other 30% of votes or so went toward write-in candidates including Cody Kaiser who had declared himself a write-in candidate Oct. 9. After learning of the unofficial results, the first thing Kaiser did was send a message to Gerdes congratulating him on his win.

Kaiser said this is not the last time Waverly will see him campaign for either mayor or city council.