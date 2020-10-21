Gerdes, Kaiser run for Waverly mayor

In the future, Kaiser dreams of owning a barbecue restaurant and having his own line of rubs.

Gerdes said he never intended to run for mayor, but when no one else wanted to run he felt like it would be a good challenge for himself. He also said that in the two years he has been on the council, he has seen many changes and understands that the wants and needs of the growing city have changed quite a bit since he first moved to Waverly.

Gerdes said he hopes to maintain transparency of information and open communication through the city’s website and social media, and encourage community member involvement in all aspects of the city. Overall, Gerdes wants to, “keep Waverly a safe and secure community.”

“I want all of my family and the residents of Waverly to say and mean – Waverly is a great place to grow,” he said.