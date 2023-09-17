Fall turkey season is approaching quickly and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as there are several changes in 2023.

The changes concerning this fall season are:

*The fall turkey season is Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.

*Each hunter may only have one fall permit.

*The bag limit allows the take of one turkey of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment.

*All turkey harvests must be reported via Telecheck. Turkeys may be checked by internet at OutdoorNebraska.gov/hunt/telecheck/ or by phone at 1-844-279-4564. This information will be on the permit.

Permits, which are valid statewide, may be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.gov and at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.

To improve their chances at success this fall season, turkey hunters should be scouting as much as possible.

There are more than a million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska. The 2023-2024 Public Access Atlas identifies and consolidates these lands for hunters. Also, 374,000 acres of private lands enrolled in Game and Parks’ Open Fields and Waters Program are included in the atlas. The atlas is available online at OutdoorNebraska.gov in several formats: interactive atlas map, offline atlas (mobile-friendly), digital flipbook and Google Earth KMZ files.

Stay up to date on all the turkey regulations by reading the 2023 Turkey Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides-maps/.