Freshman heading to state cross country meet

MALCOLM – Raymond Central freshman Sophia Schultz qualified for the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships in Kearney after turning in a spectacular performance at the Class C-3 District Meet at Branched Oak State Recreation Area near Malcolm on Oct. 15.

Schultz finished 12th in the girls race after completing the 5K course with a time of 21:33.

Senior Faith Welton was the only other girl to run for the Mustangs at the meet and ended up 42nd place with a time of 26:26.

Three boys ran for the Mustangs in Malcolm and the team was led by Cameron Schultz. Schultz finished 54th after crossing the finish line with a time of 21:29.

Other Mustang runners included Ethan Norlen (63rd, 25:20) and Joey White (64th, 26:36).