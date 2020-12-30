Fourth-ranked Vikings use big first quarter to get past Cardinals

WAVERLY – The undefeated Waverly Vikings solidified their fourth-ranked ranking with a convincing 49-31 home win over the Crete Cardinals on Dec. 22 at Waverly High School.

The Vikings capped their pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a perfect 4-0 mark.

The story of the season has been the play of the Viking defense and it was again against the Cardinals.

The Vikings limited Crete to just two first quarter points while sprinting out to an 18-2 advantage after eight minutes.

After the first quarter, the game was a pretty even contest, but the Cardinals never got closer than 11 the rest of the game.

Junior Drew Miller led the Vikings with 14 points. Sophomore Preston Harms added nine more and junior Cole Murray chipped in eight more.

The Vikings began play in the annual Waverly Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29. Game summaries will appear in next week’s Waverly News.