Four candidates for Raymond Village Board

RAYMOND – There are four candidates running for three spots on the Raymond Village Board of Trustees. Three are incumbents, and one is new to elected office. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Franklin Robbins

• Grew up in Lincoln, attended Southeast High School, SCC and Nebraska Wesleyan. Moved to Raymond in 1997. Our kids, Gabby and Riley, grew up playing at the park in town and attended Raymond Central Public Schools for their entire K-12 education. I am an electro-mechanical technician at Schneider Electric and the vice president of my local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

Why are you running for village board?

• I’m running for village board because I believe I have knowledge and experience managing a wide array of projects, each with different challenges. I hope to bring a helpful perspective to the community I’ve called home for 24 years.

What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?