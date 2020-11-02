Four candidates for Raymond Village Board

RAYMOND – There are four candidates running for three spots on the Raymond Village Board of Trustees. Three are incumbents, and one is new to elected office. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Franklin Robbins
• Grew up in Lincoln, attended Southeast High School, SCC and Nebraska Wesleyan. Moved to Raymond in 1997. Our kids, Gabby and Riley, grew up playing at the park in town and attended Raymond Central Public Schools for their entire K-12 education. I am an electro-mechanical technician at Schneider Electric and the vice president of my local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).
Why are you running for village board?
• I’m running for village board because I believe I have knowledge and experience managing a wide array of projects, each with different challenges. I hope to bring a helpful perspective to the community I’ve called home for 24 years.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• I hope that in my time on the board, I am able to help set future generations of Raymond residents up for success while maintaining the parts of town we know and love. I think it’s important to invest in an infrastructure that will last the tests of time. That’s why I want to be involved in the important decisions ahead.
Terry G. Brown
• Current member of Raymond Village Board. I've lived in Raymond since 1972. I have worked for the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department for 40-plus years.
Why are you running for village board?
• I care about the town. And the people in it.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• We have an old sewer system that needs to be replaced. We are working with the government to take care of those issues.
Becky Bowen
Tell us about yourself. (Where you are from, what you do for a living, etc..)
• Current member of Raymond Village Board. From Houston, Texas. I'm a bus para for Lincoln Public Schools.
Why are you running for village board?
• So I may be a part of the solution to Raymond village issues.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• Due to rain damage we lost our village building for meetings and storage of equipment. Raymond owns the lot and I plan to support rebuilding of the village building.
Zachariah Brown
Incumbent, declined to respond.
