Former Waverly man sets state benchlift record

“They tear themselves up in a different way,” Omaha psychiatrist and powerlifter Jim Sorrell once told The World-Herald. “Everybody knows working out is like a drug. They’re addicts hooked on getting stronger. Imagine going from a junkie to the strongest guy in the world.”

Brian Forbes grew up in Waverly, a distracted kid with a reckless streak. He did backflips off the swimming pool diving board – at age 6. His mom suspected ADHD and learning disabilities, but his parents didn’t act. It was a different era. Mom and Dad divorced, and Brian got lost in his own mind.

“I pretty much quit on myself all the time,” he said. “I never thought I was good enough. I never thought I was going to amount to anything.”

He hated school. Hated to read. But loved to compete. Hockey especially. Forbes traveled to Lincoln and Omaha to skate with Nebraska’s best teenagers.

At 21, he was playing in a hockey summer league when he crashed head-first into the boards. He suffered a Class 3 separation in his right shoulder, tearing two ligaments. Doctors reset his collarbone and prescribed six months of physical therapy. Eventually, they went back and removed part of his clavicle.

Essentially, Forbes said, “I have no shoulder. I can’t do a pull-up.”