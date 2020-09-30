Former Valparaiso man makes life out of music

Phil had purchased the farm while the family was living in Maryland when he worked as a printer for the U.S. Government Publishing Office in Washington D.C. Phil worked there from 1969 until 1993 when he retired and moved to live on the Valparaiso farm.

The couple lived there until 2018 when they had to move to Lincoln to The Legacy Retirement Community, an assisted living center, which is where they live presently.

While Phil lived in Maryland and Valparaiso, he was often found leading songs in church. He’s even performed in a bluegrass group and can play the mandolin and banjo.

When Mark turned 15, his father converted him to guitar just like Phil had been when he was a teenager.

“I guess I taught him guitar to a certain extent but he passed me a long time ago,” Phil said.

As Mark grew up, he’d play in church groups like his father as well as other bands throughout his college career. He and his father would also perform together. Along with Nebraska 66, Mark also has his own music recording studio called Cloverlick Records.