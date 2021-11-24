Former Raymond winery operator to pay $750 fine

RAYMOND – Four months after she sent a threatening text message to an employee and fired a gun at the Windcrest Winery, the Raymond winery’s former operator was ordered to pay a $750 fine for her role in the incident.

Cynthia Koester, 53, entered a plea deal in Lancaster County Court on Nov. 12, pleading no contest to a misdemeanor third-degree assault charge that represents a significant reduction from her initial charge, felony terroristic threats.

The initial charge stemmed from a July incident at the winery, when Koester texted employee Travis Friend that “playtime is over” before firing a .38 caliber revolver nearby, according to the affidavit for her arrest.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies had responded to the winery at least 10 times in the four months leading up to the shooting, including eight times in July alone.

Former employees of the winery told the Journal Star that Koester had made numerous threatening statements leading up to the July 22 incident. Friend told deputies he feared for his life when he called on that July day to report the threat, according the affidavit.

Deputies escorted Friend to safety, took Koester into custody and found the revolver at the winery. One round had been discharged.