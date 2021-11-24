Former Raymond winery operator to pay $750 fine

RAYMOND – Four months after she sent a threatening text message to an employee and fired a gun at the Windcrest Winery, the Raymond winery’s former operator was ordered to pay a $750 fine for her role in the incident.
Cynthia Koester, 53, entered a plea deal in Lancaster County Court on Nov. 12, pleading no contest to a misdemeanor third-degree assault charge that represents a significant reduction from her initial charge, felony terroristic threats.
The initial charge stemmed from a July incident at the winery, when Koester texted employee Travis Friend that “playtime is over” before firing a .38 caliber revolver nearby, according to the affidavit for her arrest.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies had responded to the winery at least 10 times in the four months leading up to the shooting, including eight times in July alone.
Former employees of the winery told the Journal Star that Koester had made numerous threatening statements leading up to the July 22 incident. Friend told deputies he feared for his life when he called on that July day to report the threat, according the affidavit.
Deputies escorted Friend to safety, took Koester into custody and found the revolver at the winery. One round had been discharged.
Koester told deputies that Friend had harassed and terrorized her. Friend, in turn, showed law enforcement a string of threatening text messages from Koester, including one that said “no one is coming to save” him.
“It was terrible from the get-go,” Friend later told the Journal Star.
A different former employee filed a complaint with the state Labor Department over six weeks› salary and more than $1,000 in tips that he said Koester failed to pay him.
And Koester is now one of several defendants named in a civil lawsuit filed in October that alleges she remains on the Raymond property despite unpaid rent. Friend, who in July said he was stranded at the winery, is also a defendant in the civil suit.
In the suit, property owners allege Koester and others occupying a house at the winery haven’t paid rent since at least August.
On Nov. 12, though, Koester’s criminal case came to a close, with the fine she was ordered to pay amounting to less than her original bond fee. Koester paid $1,000 to be released from the Lancaster County Jail in July.