LINCOLN – John Nelson recently joined the Lancaster County Extension office as a Water and Integrated Cropping Systems Extension educator and will serve Lancaster, Cass and Otoe counties. His focus will be working with producers in the area and helping them find research-based answers to their crop production questions. Areas of interest include precision agriculture, irrigation and soil water management, cover crops/soil health and soil fertility.

Nelson has a diverse background in agronomy and cropping systems research and extension. He grew up on a family farm in eastern Colorado and farmed full-time for several years. John earned his bachelor’s degree in Soil and Crop Science from Colorado State University, master’s degree in Crop Science from North Carolina State University and doctoral degree in Agronomy from Texas Tech University. He worked three years as a field agronomist at the North Central Kansas Experiment fields for Kansas State University.

Nelson said he is very excited to join Nebraska Extension and to develop beneficial research-based programs to meet the needs of local producers. Contact Nelson at 402-441-7180 or jnelson158@unl.edu or follow him on Twitter at @NebWater_Crops.