End of 2020 was welcome sight for most

When the Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Greenwood in 2016, the village’s Parks and Recreation Committee decided to be proactive, taking down about 10 ash trees in the village park before the insect caused so much damage that they would become a safety hazard. The committee has been slowly replacing the trees as funds warrant. This summer, the village received a grant from Black Hills Energy to plant two trees at the park. They planted a maple tree at the east end of the park and an oak tree in front of the Greenwood Depot Museum in mid-July.

The Village of Eagle held an auction on July 18 to sell surplus items, including a Quonset hut that had formerly been used as the village maintenance building. But the building did not sell during the auction, according to Travis Moore, chairman of the village’s Board of Trustees.