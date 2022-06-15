Empire picks up victory in rain-shortened contest

NEBRASKA CITY – Before the rain and hail hit on June 7, the Waverly Empire Seniors were able to pick up a victory against Nebraska City. It turned out to be a seven-run win by a final of 9-2.

Waverly scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning. With one out, Kaden Harris reach base on an error at second and then Drew Miller singled to left field, scoring Harris with two outs.

Nebraska City scored their only two runs of the contest in the top of the second on a single and a walk.

Trailing 2-1, Bruin Sampson and Wyatt Fanning reached base on a walk and a single. The game became tied when Landon Oelke hit into a fielder’s choice back to the pitcher.

Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Paton Engel doubled to left driving in three runs, and then Miller pounded the ball to center for a two-run homer, increasing Empire’s lead out to 7-2.

The final two runs of the game for Waverly came in the third and fifth innings. Fanning drove in the run in the third on a double to left field and Garrett Rine singled to right scoring one in the fifth.

Both finishing with three RBI and at least one hit were Engel and Miller. Fanning had two hits and one run batted in and Rine came up with one hit and one RBI.

Pitching 2.2 innings with two earned runs given up and six strikeouts was Sampson as the starter. Harris pitched 0.1 innings with no runs given up in relief and Engel went one inning, gave up no runs and had one strikeout.

From that game on Tuesday, the Seniors took part in the Coach K Tournament held in Lincoln. Over four days, Waverly compiled a 3-2 record overall.

They beat Union Bank and Trust 6-3 on June 9 and First National Bank and Anderson Ford 8-0 and 8-6 on June 10. The win streak came to a close against Union Pizzeria, who won 9-4 on June 11, and the Judds Brothers who knocked them off 9-5 on June 12.

In the top of the first inning against Union Bank, Engel and Sampson both hit singles that scored two runs.

Waverly’s biggest inning of the contest was the fifth where they plated three runs. With the bases loaded, Union Bank walked in two runs and then Sampson got home on a passed ball to make it 5-0.

Empire added one more insurance run in the sixth when Rine ended up scoring on a passed ball.

Despite a 6-0 deficit, Union Bank didn’t give up. They scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut Empire’s lead in half.

Finishing with two hits and one RBI was Sampson and Fanning and Engel both had one run batted in. Pitching 5.2 innings with six strikeouts and two earned runs given up was Peterson, Oelke gave up two earned runs, and Harris went 0.1 innings with no runs given up.

In the win over First National Bank the next day, Sam Bentjen was the star of the game throwing a five-inning no hitter with two strikeouts.

Waverly started off the game with a triple from Rine in the bottom of the first and then a single from Harris that drove in a run. A sacrifice fly from Miller and a single to left by Jarrett Ballinger made it 3-0 in favor of Empire. Kaleb Axmann produced the final run of the inning on a line drive to right field to score Ballinger.

It remained a 4-0 game until the fourth when two runs made it 6-0. That was followed up by two runs in the fifth bringing the eight-run rule into effect for Waverly.

Coming up with two hits and three RBI in the win was Ballinger and picking up two hits and driving in two runs were Axmann and Miller. Finishing with one RBI on three hits was Harris.

It was another exciting win for Empire in their second game of the day against Anderson Ford. Waverly started the contest off with a 6-1 lead only for the home team to roar back with five runs to tie the contest.

In the top of the eighth with two on and one out, Oelke grounded out to second, scoring Owen Carillo on third. A single from Ethan Von Busch on a grounder drove in Fanning and pushed Empire’s advantage out to two runs.

Anderson Ford got two runners on in the bottom half of the inning but were eventually turned away with Harris striking out the final two batters.

Von Busch, Trey Jackson, Levi Powell, Engel and Rine all finished with one run batted in the win. Pitching 4.1 innings with four earned runs given up and five strikeouts was Van Cleave. Powell gave up two earned runs and had one strikeout, Ballinger pitched 1.1 innings with two strikeouts and Harris went 0.2 innings with two strikeouts.

In a loss to Union Pizzeria on Saturday, Waverly started the game off with one run in the top of the first on a double from Miller. It wouldn’t hold as Union struck for four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Empire would eventually tie the game at four in the bottom of the third, but a five-spot from Union in the bottom of the sixth put the game out of reach.

Coming up with two hits and two RBIs in the loss for Waverly was Miller. Engel earned two hits and had one run driven in and Oelke also had one RBI.

Jackson started the game and pitched five innings with four earned runs given up and one strikeout. Miller went one inning, gave up four earned runs and registered one strikeout.

In the final game of the tournament for Empire, a six-run fifth inning by Judds Brothers put the game out of reach in a four-run loss.

Waverly was held off the scoreboard up until the fifth inning when they scored four runs. With two runners on, Jackson singled to third scoring one run, Harris singled to left field driving in two more and then Rine stole home.

Trailing 9-4 in their last at-bat in the sixth, Fanning singled to right field with one out making it a four-run contest. That was as close as Empire would get with a ground out and pop out ending the game.

Coming up with two RBI and one hit was Harris. Fanning and Jackson both had at least one hit and one run driven in.

Pitching two innings with five earned runs surrendered and no strikeouts was Sampson. Zach Schwang went two innings with two earned runs given up and two strikeouts, Carillo pitched 1.2 innings and gave up no runs, and Harris went 1.1 innings and had one strikeout.

The seniors played at Ashland on June 14. They took part in the PastTime Great Plains Tournament in Manhattan, Kansas from June 16 to 19.