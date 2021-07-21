Empire Juniors wins B2 districts  

WAVERLY – After opening up the American Legion Juniors B2 District tournament by demolishing Crete 21-3 on July 9, the Empire Netting and Fence junior varsity team achieved a district championship on July 14 over Arlington.

The juniors also defeated Lincoln Lutheran 6-4 and Valparaiso 9-0. Before beating Arlington in the finals, Waverly Juniors did sustain a 2-6 loss to Arlington, who came out of the losers bracket, before playing again in the deciding game.

Waverly opened up strong in the bottom of the first inning with six runs in response to Arlington’s two runs in the previous half inning. Trey Jackson, Kaleb Axmann, Eli Russell and Nolan Maahs all hit singles with Garrett Rine hitting a triple contributing to the high runs in the first inning.

Waverly scored another run in the third inning and capped the game in the fifth inning with three more runs. Arlington wasn’t able to add any more runs.

Waverly was crowned with the district championship after only five innings in this crushing defeat over Arlington.

Eli Russell pitched for Waverly throughout the first four innings of the game only allowing two runs on two hits and striking out two Arlington hitters. Sam Bentjen finished the game as a relief pitcher.