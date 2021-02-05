Eagle man found dead

EAGLE — 82-year-old Gail Lanning was found dead in his home in Eagle on Tuesday around 7 a.m.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into the death. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department press release, an autopsy was conducted on Feb. 3 which resulted in Lanning dying from blunt force trauma.

Lanning was found by an acquaintance who had been helping him clean and renovate the home on South 5th Street. This acquaintance made the 911 call to Cass County Communications 911 Center that morning.

This is breaking news and will be updated as the Sheriff’s Department releases more information.