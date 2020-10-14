Eagle man arrested after Monday standoff with NSP

EAGLE – Nebraska State Patrol investigators and U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a man last week who caused quite a disturbance to the small town a few nights earlier.

Richard Carr, 65, was arrested at his home in Eagle on the morning of Oct. 8. The NSP had been looking for Carr after an alleged standoff was reported on Oct. 5.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 6:20 p.m. about Carr being armed and making threats toward a family member, according to a press release from NSP. The caller said that Carr had moved to his residence and business, Carr’s Cars, on 355 Highway 34 which was where Lincoln and Omaha state troopers, Cass and Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies and NSP SWAT and Crisis Negotiators met to try and make contact with Carr.

All the while, the District 145 Board of Education was having its monthly meeting that night at Eagle Elementary School, just a few blocks away from the scene. Not too long into the meeting, Superintendent Cory Worrell received a call from law enforcement informing Worrell of the situation and that the school needed to go on lockdown.