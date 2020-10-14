Eagle man arrested after Monday standoff with NSP

EAGLE – Nebraska State Patrol investigators and U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a man last week who caused quite a disturbance to the small town a few nights earlier.
Richard Carr, 65, was arrested at his home in Eagle on the morning of Oct. 8. The NSP had been looking for Carr after an alleged standoff was reported on Oct. 5.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 6:20 p.m. about Carr being armed and making threats toward a family member, according to a press release from NSP. The caller said that Carr had moved to his residence and business, Carr’s Cars, on 355 Highway 34 which was where Lincoln and Omaha state troopers, Cass and Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies and NSP SWAT and Crisis Negotiators met to try and make contact with Carr.
All the while, the District 145 Board of Education was having its monthly meeting that night at Eagle Elementary School, just a few blocks away from the scene. Not too long into the meeting, Superintendent Cory Worrell received a call from law enforcement informing Worrell of the situation and that the school needed to go on lockdown.
As the situation developed, Worrell said, the meeting moved from the north side of the building into the music room which had no windows. The board and audience remained there until they were given the green light to leave.
At around 9:15 p.m., Worrell received another call from law enforcement saying that the board had a window of opportunity to leave. With Highway 34 closed for the situation, the board and audience members had to leave heading north on First Street.
Through a search warrant several hours after the initial 911 call was made, NSP was able to search the home finding Carr’s phone and gun but no Carr.
After Carr’s arrest on Oct. 8 at his residence, he was placed in Cass County Jail on charges of making terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to an NSP press release.
