District 25 contenders pen letters

It has been my honor to serve District 25 in the Legislature for the past four years. I’ve spent the time working hard, learning from many colleagues and business owners and meeting with constituents from all walks of life. Together, we have accomplished a lot in the past four years to help move our community and state forward. I co-sponsored legislation that cut red tape and cost in construction of our state infrastructure, directly saving the state millions of dollars on road construction. I sponsored legislation that requires transparency in Government agencies and provides citizens with the type of accountability they expect from their state government and how their tax dollars are spent. This year I passed legislation that invests in a pilot program to set up Mental Health Courts, in order to provide a pathway to redirect those struggling with mental illness out of our Correctional System. I also led the legislation that banned the barbaric practice of dismemberment abortions in the second trimester on living babies. This was the most significant legislation in the humane treatment of unborn babies since 2010.