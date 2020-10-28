District 25 contenders pen letters

WAVERLY – Incumbent Sen. Suzanne Geist and challenger Stephany Pleasant are running in the general election for Nebraska State Senate District 25 on Nov. 3. To help voters properly prepare, The News/Waverly invited Geist and Pleasant to write letters to the voters rather than participate in a question/answer interview.
The candidates’ answers are printed below, in alphabetical order.
Sen. Suzanne Geist
To the constituents of District 25,
It has been my honor to serve District 25 in the Legislature for the past four years. I’ve spent the time working hard, learning from many colleagues and business owners and meeting with constituents from all walks of life. Together, we have accomplished a lot in the past four years to help move our community and state forward. I co-sponsored legislation that cut red tape and cost in construction of our state infrastructure, directly saving the state millions of dollars on road construction. I sponsored legislation that requires transparency in Government agencies and provides citizens with the type of accountability they expect from their state government and how their tax dollars are spent. This year I passed legislation that invests in a pilot program to set up Mental Health Courts, in order to provide a pathway to redirect those struggling with mental illness out of our Correctional System. I also led the legislation that banned the barbaric practice of dismemberment abortions in the second trimester on living babies. This was the most significant legislation in the humane treatment of unborn babies since 2010.
A lot has taken place in four years since I’ve seen many of you at your doors, but we still have some areas where we can continue to grow. Looking forward into the next term, I am excited to continue the work I’ve begun in the area of mental health, especially where it intersects with Corrections. I served on a correctional oversight committee early on in my first term and found a passion for Corrections. I look forward to the opportunity to serve on the Judiciary Committee and partner with many of my colleagues as we dig into the needs of our Correctional Facilities. This is a huge task, but also a place where great strides can be taken.
I do plan to continue to serve on the Transportation and Telecommunications committee. We are very focused on highway infrastructure and expanding rural broadband access across the state. These are also huge tasks that deserve our continued attention.
Lastly, I would like to thank the citizens of District 25 for the trust they have placed in me to serve them over the past four years. I’ve worked hard to learn as much as I can about the needs of our state. The Unicameral is a unique body and I believe I have the experience needed to bring about and lead on effective legislation. I would be honored to serve another term and ask for your vote on Nov. 3.
Warmest regards,
Sen. Suzanne Geist
Stephany Pleasant
Voters,
A few months ago, a colleague mentioned he saw I was running to be the next State Senator in District 25, while we were waiting for the Court to call our case. I was the volunteer attorney for a family who was facing an eviction hearing due to job loss because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As we stood to the side of the court, he asked me, “How did you get roped into all of this?”
I assumed he meant, “Why are you working full time, volunteering, and running to serve in the Nebraska Legislature?” At that moment, I shrugged in reply, but as I sat waiting for the judge to call my clients’ names, I started reflecting on my life experiences that led me to choose a career in public service.
I was 12, the first time I watched a sheriff put my family’s belongings on the curb in front of our home. Both of my parents had full-time jobs, yet, they still struggled to make enough money to cover all the needs for their family of five.
I was 17 when my older brother and I took over paying the bills when my mother lost her job because my younger brother was in the Intensive Care Unit for two months with pneumonia that nearly killed him.
I was 27 when I had to take out a loan to pay the medical bills, even though we had insurance, after my husband had an unexpected brain hemmorage. (He was 28.)
I was 28 when I accepted my first public-interest attorney job at Disability Rights of Nebraska, where I worked with families struggling to find good care for their children with disabilities and searching for utility assistance after medication prices increased.
I was 29 when I moved my mother into my home after she experienced a stroke. Her medications cost three-fourths of her income, so I haggled with a pharmacist to charge her “by the pill,” so we could get a few days of medication until I would be paid the next week to help her.
And I was 30 sitting in that courtroom feeling all the shame and powerlessness that my clients feel as they try to provide for their family, but are derailed by policies that put unnecessary barriers in their way.
My life experience “roped me” into serving my community and my career experience “roped” me into running to serve in the Legislature. I got roped into all this because my experiences have shown me what policies need to be in place to protect working families and what policies will prevent them from losing everything they worked for because a family member became ill or a pandemic hit the United States. I urge you to look at the protections that were failed to be passed this summer to protect working Nebraskans. My life and my career experiences have led me to run for office and they make me the best qualified to be elected.
Sincerely,
Stephany Pleasant
