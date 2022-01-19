District 145 reinstates masks as cases climbing

“Our whole goal the entire pandemic has been to keep our kids in school,” Kappler said at the board meeting. “What do we need to do to keep our kids in school?”

Plugge said a growing concern is the impact on the district’s teachers. She said recent staff meetings have been conducted using Zoom to avoid close contact.

“What we’re seeing is if we would have a meeting and one person would test positive, it’s very contagious, and we can’t have that many teachers out,” Plugge said. “We can’t lose our teaching staff. That will really impair our ability to function as a school district.”

Stauss said the district has new isolation and quarantine protocols in place, which, for positive cases, requires isolating for five days after symptoms have been detected. After five days, the person may return to school.

She said students or staff who have not tested positive but have been exposed to the virus in their home must quarantine for five days. And those who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive outside of their home can continue coming to school but will have to adhere to the new mask mandate.