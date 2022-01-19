District 145 reinstates masks as cases climbing

WAVERLY – After a three-week break, masks will again be required in Waverly School District 145’s buildings.
On Jan. 14, the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department upgraded its COVID-19 Risk Dial from “severe” to “extreme” and announced that its county-wide indoor mask mandate would resume on Jan. 15.
District 145 Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said the school district will continue to follow the LLCHD’s guidelines as it has throughout the pandemic.
“They’re the experts and we’re trying to be consistent in keeping kids and staff safe,” Worrell said on Jan. 14.
The new mask mandate comes on the heels of a Jan. 10 Board of Education meeting where Waverly High School Nurse Joslynne Stauss and the district’s Director of Learning Dr. Angie Plugge updated the board with the district’s case numbers. Stauss and Plugge have collaborated throughout the pandemic to monitor case numbers and developments within the district.
In the past two weeks, the school district’s COVID-19 case numbers have soared. As of the Jan. 10 board meeting, 68 students and staff in the district’s five schools and the central office had tested positive for the virus since the second semester started on Jan. 5. By Friday, Jan. 14, Worrell said that number had risen to 131.
There had been 186 total cases in the district throughout the first semester.
“Our numbers since the holiday break have just exploded,” Worrell said. “We’ve just had all kinds of positive cases in our district.”
The school district is not alone, though. County Health Director Pat Lopez said 1,013 cases were reported on Jan. 14, which was a new daily high.
At least three of Waverly High School’s extracurricular activities have been affected by rising COVID-19 cases, Stauss said. The wrestling team, dance team and cheer team have been hit the hardest.
“We just try to take every strategy possible to make sure that we’re keeping those parents and students updated on what’s going on, and that they’re able to make the choice of whether or not to take extra precautions for themselves as well,” Stauss said.
Stauss said the surge in cases is likely due to omicron variant’s contagion rate and the lack of a masking requirement in the county and school district from Dec. 23 until Jan. 15.
“I just think those combined, it’s kind of exploded,” Stauss said.
Board Member Robin Kappler said she feels strongly about the effectiveness of wearing masks.
“Our whole goal the entire pandemic has been to keep our kids in school,” Kappler said at the board meeting. “What do we need to do to keep our kids in school?”
Plugge said a growing concern is the impact on the district’s teachers. She said recent staff meetings have been conducted using Zoom to avoid close contact.
“What we’re seeing is if we would have a meeting and one person would test positive, it’s very contagious, and we can’t have that many teachers out,” Plugge said. “We can’t lose our teaching staff. That will really impair our ability to function as a school district.”
Stauss said the district has new isolation and quarantine protocols in place, which, for positive cases, requires isolating for five days after symptoms have been detected. After five days, the person may return to school.
She said students or staff who have not tested positive but have been exposed to the virus in their home must quarantine for five days. And those who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive outside of their home can continue coming to school but will have to adhere to the new mask mandate.
“We’re still taking every mitigation strategy possible to continue to (keep students in school),” Stauss said.
The protocols in place have not changed since the reinstatement of the mask mandate, Worrell said.
The new county mask mandate is scheduled to be in place until Feb. 11. The mask mandate that began in August 2021 was extended multiple times before ending on Dec. 23.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.