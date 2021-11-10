District 145 business manager retiring

WAVERLY – The resignation of longtime business manager for District 145 was approved by the Board of Education at its Nov. 1 regular meeting.

In his letter to the board, Robin Hoffman said his resignation would be effective June 30, 2022.

“I reflect on my many memories of my time as business manager as I look forward to my retirement and starting a new chapter in my life,” Hoffman wrote in his letter.

Hoffman was hired in 1999 after working for 22 years as an accountant in the telecommunications and health care fields.

During his time with District 145, Hoffman has worked with five superintendents.

“Serving as the business manager for this period of time has been an extreme honor,” he said.

Hoffman said he was proud of the many accomplishments the district has completed while he was business manager, including building a new middle school, installing a district-owned fiber optic network, implementation of security measures including secure-card access and video surveillance. He also noted that he is “leaving the district in a good financial position.”