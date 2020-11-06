Defense, running game fuel Vikings

WAVERLY — Stout, disciplined defense has been Waverly football’s winning formula all season long, and the Viking defense was at its best to open the Class B playoffs.

While Blair averaged 41 points per game in the regular season, No. 1 Waverly stopped five drives in its own territory without giving up points. The Vikings also ran the ball with ease, and the combination led to a 42-8 win Friday night.

“That’s a really good offense and that’s a really good team, so beating them 42-8 says something about our kids,” Waverly Coach Reed Manstedt said.

Vikings (8-2) attempted just seven passes because their 400-plus yards on the ground was more than enough to pile on the points. The Waverly offensive line opened up favorable lanes for senior running back Zane Schawang all night long, and he took advantage for 255 yards on 16 carries.

Schawang opened the game’s scoring with a 53-yard scamper midway through the first quarter, and teammates Cole Murray and Evan Canoyer both found the end zone before Schawang punched in another rushing score for a 28-0 halftime lead.

“Our offense was kind of our best defense tonight, because they got these guys (Blair) out of what they wanted to do, which was sit there and run the ball,” Manstedt said.