Defense leads way for Vikings in win against Crete

CRETE – Every night won’t be your best night shooting the basketball. The Class B No. 6 Waverly girls basketball team experienced this on Dec. 21 at Crete, shooting 32% from the field, but were still able to defeat the Cardinals 29-22.
A big reason for the win was the play of the Vikings defense in the contest. They held Crete to a 19% field percentage and 13% from the three-point range.
Despite the game being close throughout, Waverly led from wire to wire in the contest. A big reason for that was a 5-0 start by the Vikings after a made three by Paige Radenslaben.
Waverly would score one more point in the quarter and led 6-2 at the end of the first.
Radenslaben’s hot shooting from three continued into the second quarter of action. She knocked down two three-pointers to put the Vikings ahead 12-3 heading into halftime.
The third quarter was the most evenly played eight minutes between the two squads in the contest. Crete and Waverly battled to a 9-9 tie, giving the Vikings a nine-point lead at 21-12 at the end of three.
As the Cardinals tried to make a comeback in the fourth, Waverly was able to shut it down with a fast break layup in transition by Radenslaben. This helped put the Vikings up 25-15 and pushed them to the finish line in the victory.
Radenslaben was the leading scorer for Waverly in the contest with 14 points. She made three three-pointers, a layup and was three of four at the free-throw line in the game.
Coming through with six points on three two-point buckets was Abbie Carter, Jaelyn Dicke finished with four points and two steals, Anna Clark scored two points and Emelia Rourke had one point and two steals.
The Vikings will be taking part in their home holiday tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. They played Lincoln Christian in the first round of the tournament on Dec. 28. Depending on the outcome of the first game they played, they either played Class B No. 2 Norris or South Sioux City on Dec. 29.