Defense leads way for Vikings in win against Crete

CRETE – Every night won’t be your best night shooting the basketball. The Class B No. 6 Waverly girls basketball team experienced this on Dec. 21 at Crete, shooting 32% from the field, but were still able to defeat the Cardinals 29-22.

A big reason for the win was the play of the Vikings defense in the contest. They held Crete to a 19% field percentage and 13% from the three-point range.

Despite the game being close throughout, Waverly led from wire to wire in the contest. A big reason for that was a 5-0 start by the Vikings after a made three by Paige Radenslaben.

Waverly would score one more point in the quarter and led 6-2 at the end of the first.

Radenslaben’s hot shooting from three continued into the second quarter of action. She knocked down two three-pointers to put the Vikings ahead 12-3 heading into halftime.

The third quarter was the most evenly played eight minutes between the two squads in the contest. Crete and Waverly battled to a 9-9 tie, giving the Vikings a nine-point lead at 21-12 at the end of three.